Mt. Spokane standout guard Jayda Noble excited after signing with Washington Huskies

Several local high school athletes smiled Wednesday as they put pen to paper in front of family, coaches, friends and cameras.

Clad in their future college’s colors, they effectively ended their recruiting process by signing National Letters of Intent, kicking off the the early NCAA signing period.

Few were as coveted as Mt. Spokane basketball star Jayda Noble.

Noble – the 29th-ranked high school guard in the country, according to ESPN recruiting – signed with Washington.

“It came down to location for me, and I didn’t want to stay in my backyard,” Noble said. “Gonzaga was my second choice. I also really liked Oregon and head coach Kelly Graves.”

Noble helped Mt. Spokane reach the State 3A championship game in March, a season after transferring from Medical Lake. She led the Cardinals to the 1A semifinals in 2018.

The 6-foot guard’s versatility and athleticism helped her garner interest from several Division I programs, ultimately choosing Washington due to a connection with AAU teammates with ties to the program.

The Huskies are led by third-year head coach Jody Wynn and her husband, associate head coach Derek Wynn. Their daughter, King’s sophomore star Jada Wynn, played AAU with Noble.

“I played with (Wynn’s) daughter, and that’s how I how know them well,” Noble said. “And I really love (Jada).”

Noble is the latest in her talented group of siblings to sign an NCAA Division I letter of intent.

Older sisters Gabby Williams and Kayla Williams – both Nevada natives – starred at UConn and Nevada, respectively. Gabby is a member of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

Here is a list of other area prep signings as of Wednesday evening:

Ferris: Jadon Bowton (soccer), Washington; Caden Martin (soccer), Saint Martin’s; Yacine Bittibale (soccer), Northwest Nazarene; Olivia Schwartz (volleyball), Montana State Billings.

Gonzaga Prep: Ryun Cross (baseball), Community Colleges of Spokane; Jackson Day (baseball), CC Spokane; Austin Reed (baseball), Wenatchee Valley Community College; Kathleen Horn (track and field), Washington; Hannah Wood (volleyball), The Masters University; Liam Lloyd (basketball), Grand Canyon; Chelsea Le (soccer), Gonzaga; Nate Plaster (golf), Washington State; Hayden Gamache (golf), CC Spokane.

Lewis and Clark: Darby Rickel (golf), Creighton; Lindsey Butler (cross country), South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; Wil Smith (cross country), Gonzaga; Katerine Bourekis (soccer), Seattle Pacific.

Mead: Castan Sturm (volleyball), Washington State; Joelnell Momberg (basketball), Montana; Brooke Radford (volleyball), CC Spokane; Nicole Bantilan (volleyball), Corbin; Kendal Houston (soccer), Western Washington; Peyton Cushner (softball), Pacific Lutheran; Allie Flynn (volleyball), Northwest University; Kendall Buries (volleyball), Southern Oregon; Margo Schoesler (soccer), Idaho; Megan Cardenas (soccer), Cal State Eastbay; Ashley Rose (cross country) Carroll College.

Mt. Spokane: Jayda Noble (basketball), Washington; Emma Jay (softball), Yakima Valley Community College; Nate Naccarato (baseball). Northwest Nazarene; Abby Newcomb (volleyball), Whitworth; Sophia Bertotti-Metoyer (volleyball), Seattle University.

University: Ellie Boni (basketball), Colorado State; Gracen Crosby (soccer) Georgia State; Cole Dobson (soccer) Pacific Lutheran; Jacksen McCliment-Call (basketball) Portland; Tyler McCliment-Call (basketball) Portland.

Liberty: Maisie Burnham (basketball), Eastern Washington.

St. George’s: Jocelyn Thew (acrobatics and tumbling), Azusa Pacific.