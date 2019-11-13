Longtime commits Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris officially sign with Gonzaga

Longtime Gonzaga commitments Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther made it official Wednesday.

The class of 2020 standouts signed National Letters of Intent with the Zags on the first day of the early signing period. Strawther orally committed to GU last April on his 17th birthday. Harris committed in Jan., 2018, when he was a sophomore.

Strawther, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing at Liberty High in Henderson, Nevada, is No. 63 in 247sports’ composite rankings. He averaged 27.3 points and 8.8 rebounds as a junior. He played for Vegas Elite on the AAU circuit and averaged 12 points and 5.2 boards.

Strawther had a 40-point game for Puerto Rico at the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer in Greece. His 22-point average ranked second in the tournament. He shot 45% from the field and also grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game.

“He’s highly motivated, really skilled and can really score the ball,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “He will be a really nice versatile addition. He’s already played against a lot of high-level talent. He should be ready to go from day one.”

Harris, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard, is ranked No. 60 by 247sports. He had offers from UCLA, USC, North Carolina and Florida State when he committed to Gonzaga.

Harris began his career at Pacifica Christian High, earning California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 6 player of the year honors as a freshman. He averaged 24.5 points as a sophomore before transferring to Rancho Christian, helping the Temecula, California, school win 26 games last season.

Harris was No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter’s nightly Top 10 last January with a soaring dunk over James Wiseman, the No. 1 recruit in the country who now plays at Memphis.

“Dom’s really improved since we first saw him,” Few said. “He’s a really hardworking and motivated player that will be able to play multiple positions on the perimeter. He can shoot it, score it, drive it, defend and fills a lot of buckets from a coaching standpoint.”

The Zags are the favorite for five-star recruit Jalen Suggs, according to 247sports’ crystal ball projection. Suggs is ranked No. 6 by ESPN and No. 12 by 247sports. The 6-5 guard from Minneapolis is reportedly considering GU, Minnesota and Florida, as well as professional options.

Suggs is expected to announce his decision Jan. 4.