Idaho women beat Colorado State in home opener

From staff reports

Caitlyn Jones made four 3-pointers for 12 points, Isabelle Hadden also scored 12, and Idaho defeated Colorado State 61-54 Wednesday in Moscow, Idaho, in the Vandals’ home opener.

Idaho started slowly before Jones entered in the second quarter and promptly sank three 3s to jump-start the Vandals. Gina Marxen added seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists for UI (1-1), which held the Rams (3-1) to a season-low point total.

Makenzie Ellis and Liah Davis led Colorado State with 12 points apiece.