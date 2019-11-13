A Mackenzie River solo misadventure

From staff reports

Join the Spokane Canoe and Kayak Club at its general meeting as Janet Breuer shares her experience and lessons learned on the Mackenzie River on Nov. 25 from 7-9 p.m. at Mountain Gear Corporate Headquarter (6021 E. Mansfield Ave.)

It was a trip that did not go as planned.

Having done the Yukon River two years prior and loving it, Breuer imagined the Mackenzie River would be similar.

Even though she had done her homework, she visualized the Mackenzie to be a stunning river winding through craggy snow-capped mountains with lots of beautiful campsites that were easy to find.

It wasn’t.

The river level was high because it was early in the season. Campsites were at a premium and difficult to find. The 250 miles she paddled were flat without a mountain to be had.

Normally, Breuer adjusts after a couple of days on the water and begins to enjoy herself. The time never came. She just wasn’t having a good time. And then things really started to go bad.

The event is free and open to the public.