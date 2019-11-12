Updates: No. 8 Gonzaga off to fast start against North Dakota

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs host the North Dakota Fighting Hawks tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

First half

4:21 – Gonzaga 40, UND 22: Gonzaga keeps pounding away inside and its lead over North Dakota keeps growing.

Filip Petrusev is up to 13 points and seven rebounds, subsitute Drew Timme has eight points and two rebounds. Anton Watson has five points and four rebounds.

Gonzaga holds the rebounding advantage at 24-12 and is outshooting the Fighting Hawks 53.1%-24.1%.

North Dakota was able to cut the Gonzaga lead to down to 9 with 8:22 left after Marlon Stewart made back-to-back 3s.

11:18 – Gonzaga 25, UND 9: The Bulldogs continue to control the game from the inside as forwards Corey Kispert, Filip Petrusev and Drew Timme lead the way.

Kispert has eight points and three assists. Timme has four points and two rebounds off the bench.

The Zags hold a 16-6 edge in rebounding.

Admon Gilder is 2 of 2 from 3-point range for six points.

15:28 – Gonzaga 15, UND 2: Filip Petrusev and Gonzaga are off to strong starts and the Bulldogs have the early lead over the Fighting Hawks.

Petrusev has seven points and five rebounds as North Dakota has no answer inside for the sophomore forward.

Gonzaga opened with an 8-0 run. Corey Kispert and Admon Gilder made 3s sandwiched around a Petrusev basket.

The Zags have outrebounded UND 10-4.

Starting 5

UND STARTERS:

Marlon Stewart (G)

Billy Brown (G)

De'Sean Allen-Eikens (G)

Kienan Walter (F)

Marlon Stewart (G)

Billy Brown (G)

De'Sean Allen-Eikens (G)

Kienan Walter (F)

Filip Rebraca (C)

Key matchup

The Zags can expect to see a steady diet of accomplished guards on opponents’ rosters this season. North Dakota senior Marlon Stewart is the next in line.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Stewart is the Fighting Hawks’ top returning scorer (14.3) and the top returner in assists (3.0) in the Summit League. He had one game with 10 assists last season.

Stewart and Gonzaga guard Admon Gilder (6-4, 200) both have sturdy frames and could end up guarding each other. Point guard Ryan Woolridge also is an option with Stewart directing UND’s offense.

Stewart made 62 3-pointers the last two seasons but connected at just a 31% rate. He’s been effective inside the arc and by earning trips to the foul line.

Stewart had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in UND’s season-opening win. He played his freshman season at Creighton before transferring to UND.

Gilder has started slowly in the first two games – five points on 2-of-9 shooting in the first halves – but responded with 22 second-half points and four of his five 3-pointers. He’s averaging 13.5 points.

Game preview

More on the Zags

