Top 25 roundup: Evansville gets historic road win over No. 1 Kentucky

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining, and Evansville silenced Rupp Arena with an improbable 67-64 victory over No. 1 Kentucky on Tuesday night.

K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces – coached by Walter McCarty, who won a national title with Kentucky in 1996 – pulled off the biggest upset in program history with their first win over a No. 1 team in three tries.

Evansville (2-0) led much of the game and answered each Kentucky rally with clutch baskets to grab the lead and then maintain it for the season’s biggest upset. The Wildcats (2-1) were a 25-point favorite.

Kentucky had been 39-0 at home against unranked, nonconference opponents when ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. Evansville, meanwhile, got its first-ever road win over an AP-ranked team.

Tyrese Maxey’s layup with 8 seconds remaining got Kentucky within 65-64, but Cunliffe stepped to the line and calmly made both ends of the 1-and-1 to seal the victory.

Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with 16 points

(2) Duke 105, Central Arkansas 54

DURHAM, N.C. – Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to help Duke beat Central Arkansas.

Fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who played much of the night without starting point guard Tre Jones after he was shaken up during a first-half collision.

Duke (3-0) had no trouble, running off 19 straight points to build a 25-5 lead by midway through the opening half.

Jones – the returning floor leader for a team that has turned over its rotation with another recruiting wave – played just 9 minutes.

Rylan Bergersen scored 13 points for the Bears (1-3).

(14) Oregon 82, (13) Memphis 74

PORTLAND, Ore. – Shakur Juiston had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Oregon held off Memphis in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Payton Pritchard added 14 points and six assists as the Ducks collected their third straight win to open the season.

James Wiseman had 14 points and 12 rebounds as controversy continued to swirl round the Tigers’ 7-foot-1 freshman phenom. Memphis (2-1) was led by Lester Quinones with 16 points.

(17) Utah State 97, Denver 56

LOGAN, Utah – Brock Miller scored a career-high 27 points, and Utah State cruised past Denver.

Alphonso Anderson added 15 points and Sam Merrill had 14. Justin Bean led the Aggies (3-0) with 15 rebounds.

Ade Murkey led Denver (1-2) with 14 points.

(21) Xavier 63, Missouri 58 (OT)

CINCINNATI – Naji Marshall hit a 3-pointer that tied it in regulation and made a pair of free throws in overtime as Xavier overcame poor outside shooting and rallied past Missouri.

The Musketeers (3-0) let a 15-point lead slip away because they couldn’t hit an outside shot, going only 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. Marshall’s 3-pointer – Xavier’s only one in the second half – tied it 51-all with 27.1 seconds left. Marshall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Missouri (2-1) missed a 3 at the end of regulation and never led in overtime, losing to a ranked team for the seventh time in a row. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

(22) Auburn 70, South Alabama 69

MOBILE, Ala. – Freshman Isaac Okoro made a layup with 2.9 seconds left to lift Auburn past South Alabama.

Samir Doughty twice rebounded missed 3-pointers for the Tigers (3-0), setting up the game-winning shot.

Okoro had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Auburn. Jamal Johnson scored 14 and made 4 of 5 3-pointers. Anfernee McLemore also had 14 points while Doughty had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Andre Fox led the Jaguars (2-1) with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds. Fox hit back-to-back 3-pointers in between an Okoro basket to give South Alabama a 69-68 lead with 28 seconds left.