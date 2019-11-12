State soccer: Grace Batkoff leads Gonzaga Prep first-round win over
Tue., Nov. 12, 2019
Grace Batkoff scored twice and Gonzaga Prep beat visiting Wenatchee 3-1 in a State 4A girls soccer first-round contest on Tuesday.
Chelsea Le opened the scoring in the 36th minute for the Bullpups (18-2). The Panthers finished 13-7.
G-Prep advances to the quarterfinals. It will face the winner of today’s first-round match between Mead (15-4) and Eastmont (13-2-2).
Lakeside 8, Cle Elum-Roslyn 3: Lexi Torok scored three times and the Eagles (15-4) downed the visiting Warriors (14-6) in a State 1A first-round match in Nine Mile Falls.
Lakeside will host Lynden Christian (11-8-1) in the quarterfinals Saturday.
