On the air
Tue., Nov. 12, 2019
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball
3 p.m.: BBWAA MLB Awards … MLB
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Louisiana State at VCU … ESPN2
4 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Connecticut … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Villanova at Ohio State … FS1
4 p.m.: Colgate at Syracuse … Root
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at College of Charleston … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Purdue at Marquette … FS1
6 p.m.: Florida International at NC State … Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Houston … ESPN
7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers … ESPN
Football, college
5 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Toledo … ESPN2
5 p.m.: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) … ESPNU
Golf
11 p.m.: EPGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Volleyball, college
3 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas … ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Saint Louis … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
