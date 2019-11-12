SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

3 p.m.: BBWAA MLB Awards … MLB

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Louisiana State at VCU … ESPN2

4 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Connecticut … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Villanova at Ohio State … FS1

4 p.m.: Colgate at Syracuse … Root

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at College of Charleston … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Purdue at Marquette … FS1

6 p.m.: Florida International at NC State … Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Houston … ESPN

7 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers … ESPN

Football, college

5 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Toledo … ESPN2

5 p.m.: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) … ESPNU

Golf

11 p.m.: EPGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Volleyball, college

3 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas … ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Saint Louis … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall