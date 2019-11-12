Injuries to top players could leave Stanford hobbled against Washington State

Stanford could be shorthanded and missing all-conference talent on both sides of the ball in the upcoming matchup against Washington State.

Coach David Shaw has ruled cornerback Paulson Adebo out of Saturday’s game at Martin Stadium after the FWAA All-American sustained an injury in the Cardinal’s loss at Colorado last weekend. Adebo finished the game at Folsom Field, but Shaw doesn’t expect the All-Pac-12 first teamer to return for another few weeks.

Adebo leads Stanford and is tied with three other players in the conference with four intercetpions. His 10 pass breakups also lead the Cardinal and rank third in the Pac-12, while his 23 total tackles are fifth at Stanford.

When asked what stands out about Adebo during Monday’s news conference, WSU coach Mike Leach called the Stanford senior “a good player.”

“And this is a gigantic compliment, reliable” Leach said. “He’s a reliable guy.”

Not only is Stanford’s top defensive player out Saturday, it’s possible the Cardinal will be without the centerpiece of their offense, quarterback K.J. Costello. The senior, who’s missed time this year with a head injury and most recently, a thumb injury, was listed by Shaw as “questionable” during Tuesday’s news conference, though the coach said the QB didn’t practice on Monday and won’t today either.

The injuries have limited Costello to just five games this season, though he managed to play in the last two against Arizona and Colorado, completing 49-of-73 passes for 567 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Stanford’s top backup, Davis Mills, has also dealt with nagging injuries this season but Shaw said Mills is practicing at “full strength” this week and would presumably get the nod if Costello can’t play.

A second member of Stanford’s defensive secondary, starting free safety Malik Antoine, was listed as doubtful Tuesday after being unable to finish the game at Colorado. Antoine is seventh on the team with 31 tackles and tied for second with four breakups.

Starting WSU defensive tackle, Will Rodgers III, missed his first game of the season against Cal and it’s unclear if the junior will be back to play Stanford this Saturday.