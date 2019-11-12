Friends of the Bluff stories upcoming
Tue., Nov. 12, 2019
Friends of the Bluff will present the third annual Bluff Talks on Nov. 20, from 6:30-9 pm at The Montvale Event Center. The group has invited five people from Spokane to share their stories – all in some way related to the High Drive Bluff Park – each in 10 minutes or fewer.
Suggested donation: $10 for individuals, $20 for families. There will be light snacks provided and a cash bar.
All proceeds support the Friends of the Bluff.
