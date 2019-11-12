Former Hellgate Star Tres Tinkle Earns Pac-12 Honors

By Keith Demolder SWX

On Monday, former Hellgate star and current Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle was named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week following his terrific play in victories against Cal State Northridge and Iowa State.

Tinkle averaged 26 points per game last week along with averaging 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 blocked shots in those big wins for the Beavers.

The former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year posted double doubles in both games and hit 9-of-13 shots from beyond the arc.

This is the 4th time in his career that Tinkle has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week, which puts him in a tie for 2nd-most honors in program history.

The former Montana state champion has also extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 67 straight games.

The credit for his scoring streak, Tinkle says, belongs to his teammates.

“A ton. You know a lot of it is a credit to my teammates you know. I feel like I can get a lot more open shots this year instead of having to create for myself,” Tinkle told the Pac-12 Network after the Iowa State win. “I think it’s a credit to the hard work I put in as well and it’s not really about trying to show other people, but it’s more just trying to win basketball games.”