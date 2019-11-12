District volleyball: University, Chiawana keep state dreams alive

From staff reports

Lauren Fleury had 27 digs with 23 kills and University outlasted visiting Ferris in five sets (25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11) in a District 8 4A loser-out match.

Chiawana 3, Gonzaga Prep 1: Avery Tee had 33 digs, but the visiting Bullpups fell to the Riverhawks in a District 8 4A loser-out match in Pasco.

University plays Chiawana on Friday at Spokane Falls Community College in another elimination match.