District volleyball: University, Chiawana keep state dreams alive
Tue., Nov. 12, 2019
Lauren Fleury had 27 digs with 23 kills and University outlasted visiting Ferris in five sets (25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11) in a District 8 4A loser-out match.
Chiawana 3, Gonzaga Prep 1: Avery Tee had 33 digs, but the visiting Bullpups fell to the Riverhawks in a District 8 4A loser-out match in Pasco.
University plays Chiawana on Friday at Spokane Falls Community College in another elimination match.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com