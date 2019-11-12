Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, November 13
Tue., Nov. 12, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Weber State at Washington, 10 a.m.; Colorado State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Soccer
High school girls: State 4A: Mead at Eastmont, 6 p.m. State 2A: North Kitsap vs. Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m. State 1A: Freeman vs. La Salle at Marquette Stadium, Yakima, 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35.
