Washington State will host Memphis in NCAA soccer opener

Washington State was one of nine Pac-12 women’s soccer teams to earn berths into the 2019 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship, it was announced on Monday.

Nine teams tied for the most of any conference. Leading the way was Pac-12 champion Stanford, which earned the No. 1 overall seed for the fourth consecutive season.

In order of tournament seeding, UCLA, USC, Washington, Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington State received at-large bids.

The Cougars landed a home match and will face Memphis at Lower Soccer Field on Friday. Washington State (12-6-1, 5-5-1) heads to the postseason for the third straight year and eighth time in nine years. Offensively, the Cougars put together one of the best seasons in program history, ending the regular season with 36 goals and 38 assists, ranking tied for the second most helpers in WSU single-season history.

Washington (11-6-2, 7-4-0) will make its first postseason appearance since 2015 and will host for the first time since 2014. Coach Lesle Gallimore has taken the Huskies to the postseason 15 times in her 26 years, twice advancing to the national quarterfinals. Washington hosts WAC champion Seattle on Saturday.