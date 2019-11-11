Washington State, Oregon State slated for early evening kickoff on Nov. 23

It’ll be a dinner time kickoff for Washington State and Oregon State in the Cougars’ home finale on Nov. 23.

The Pac-12 North matchup between the Cougars and Beavers will start at 6 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks, WSU announced Monday.

Our Nov. 23 home game against Oregon State will kick off at 6 p.m. on the @Pac12Network #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt#CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/rADWMwmSE7 — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 11, 2019

The Pac-12 also announced a kickoff time for Cal’s rivalry game at Stanford – 1 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks – but the conference will wait to announce times for games between Oregon and Arizona State, Utah and Arizona, Washington and Colorado and UCLA and USC.

WSU has won the last five meetings against Oregon State and the Cougars have scored 50-plus points in three of the last four games against the Beavers. OSU’s last win against WSU, and last win at Martin Stadium, came in 2013 – Mike Leach’s second season at the helm in Pullman.