On the air

Mon., Nov. 11, 2019
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Robert Morris … ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Michigan … FS1
4 p.m.: Missouri at Xavier … CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Butler … FS1
6 p.m.: North Dakota at Gonzaga … KHQ and SWX
6 p.m.: Miami at Central Florida … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Memphis vs. Oregon … ESPN
6 p.m.: Mt. St. Mary’s at Washington … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Wahsington
8 p.m.: UNLV at California … Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State … ESPN
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Manager of the Year Awards … MLB
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia … NBA
6 p.m.: Brooklyn at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7 p.m.: Portland at Sacramento … NBA
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Ohio … ESPN2
5 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron … ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Tennis
4 a.m.: ATP World Tour finals, doubles round robin … Tennis
6 a.m.: ATP World Tour finals, singles round robin … Tennis
10 a.m.: ATP World Tour finals, doubles round robin … Tennis
Noon: APT World Tour finals, singles round robin … Tennis
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: North Dakota at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM
7 p.m.: Washington State at Santa Clara … 920-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
