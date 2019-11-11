On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Robert Morris … ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Creighton at Michigan … FS1

4 p.m.: Missouri at Xavier … CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Butler … FS1

6 p.m.: North Dakota at Gonzaga … KHQ and SWX

6 p.m.: Miami at Central Florida … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Memphis vs. Oregon … ESPN

6 p.m.: Mt. St. Mary’s at Washington … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Wahsington

8 p.m.: UNLV at California … Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State … ESPN

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Manager of the Year Awards … MLB

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia … NBA

6 p.m.: Brooklyn at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7 p.m.: Portland at Sacramento … NBA

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Ohio … ESPN2

5 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron … ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tennis

4 a.m.: ATP World Tour finals, doubles round robin … Tennis

6 a.m.: ATP World Tour finals, singles round robin … Tennis

10 a.m.: ATP World Tour finals, doubles round robin … Tennis

Noon: APT World Tour finals, singles round robin … Tennis

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: North Dakota at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM

7 p.m.: Washington State at Santa Clara … 920-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

