Mount Spokane winter camping policy clarified

A photo caption in Thursday’s outdoors section may have led some readers to believe that winter camping on Mount Spokane is allowed with no caveats.

It’s not. Winter camping is only allowed on Mount Spokane with a special activity permit, State Parks spokeswoman Lara Gricar said.

Bald Knob Campground is open from July 1 through Sept. 15. The eight campsites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis during that time, she said. In the winter, camping is permitted by special activity permit only. Winter camping is only permitted in the area of the Bald Knob campground and picnic shelter.

Requirements for the special activity permit are as follows: payment, completed permit application, map showing where activity will occur and proof of insurance.

For more information, call Mount Spokane State Park at 238-4258.

Also, overnight parking is only permitted for winter camping permit holders and Spokane Mountaineer members using the designated chalet parking area.