Gonzaga-North Dakota key matchup: Marlon Stewart steers UND’s offense

The Zags can expect to see a steady diet of accomplished guards on opponents’ rosters this season. North Dakota senior Marlon Stewart is the next in line.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Stewart is the Fighting Hawks’ top returning scorer (14.3) and the top returner in assists (3.0) in the Summit League. He had one game with 10 assists last season.

Stewart and Gonzaga guard Admon Gilder (6-4, 200) both have sturdy frames and could end up guarding each other. Point guard Ryan Woolridge also is an option with Stewart directing UND’s offense.

Stewart made 62 3-pointers the last two seasons but connected at just a 31% rate. He’s been effective inside the arc and by earning trips to the foul line.

Stewart had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in UND’s season-opening win. He played his freshman season at Creighton before transferring to UND.

Gilder has started slowly in the first two games – five points on 2-of-9 shooting in the first halves – but responded with 22 second-half points and four of his five 3-pointers. He’s averaging 13.5 points.