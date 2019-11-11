Bower Climbing Coalition raises more than $10,000
Mon., Nov. 11, 2019
The Bower Climbing Coalition raised more than $10,000 at its annual fundraiser last Sunday. The money will go toward trail head improvements at the Deep Creek climbing area in honor of the late climber Jess Roskelley.
