Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, November 12
Mon., Nov. 11, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: Mount St. Mary’s at Washington, North Dakota at Gonzaga, both 6 p.m.; Washington State at Santa Clara, 7.
Hockey
KIJHL: Spokane at Beaver Valley, 7 p.m.
Soccer
High school girls: State 4A: Wenatchee at Gonzaga Prep, 5:30 p.m. State 1A: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Lakeside (WA), 2:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, 6 p.m.
High school: District 8 4A: Gonzaga Prep at Chiawana, 6 p.m.; Ferris at University, 7.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
