Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, November 12

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Mount St. Mary’s at Washington, North Dakota at Gonzaga, both 6 p.m.; Washington State at Santa Clara, 7.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Beaver Valley, 7 p.m.

Soccer

High school girls: State 4A: Wenatchee at Gonzaga Prep, 5:30 p.m. State 1A: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Lakeside (WA), 2:30 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho, 6 p.m.

High school: District 8 4A: Gonzaga Prep at Chiawana, 6 p.m.; Ferris at University, 7.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

