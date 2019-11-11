Americans Sweep(Again!)

By Leo Goldman SWX

The Great Falls Americans have done it for the third weekend in a row, they’ve accomplished a sweep, this one on the road in a tough environment in the Capital City.

Just as they’ve done the last six games, the team went into an opponents’ house, took game one, and then took game two. It’s starting to be one heck of a trend for this young team. Game one was a shutout, 4 nothing for the Americans and game 2 was so close to being the exact same result, but the Bighorns got a goal and the game ended 5 to 1.

“We keep improving every week, just kinda sticking to the script right now and guys have bought in and again, I’ll refer to our team depth, every week we keep showing up and getting the job done.” Said Head Coach Greg Sears.