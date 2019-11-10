Waiting game continues for Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie

Killian Tillie’s 3-point stroke looked pure as always as he shot – and made – numerous 3-pointers prior to Tuesday’s season opener against Alabama State.

He went through essentially all of the pregame drills before Friday’s rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

When will the senior forward join his Gonzaga teammates full time? Well, even he isn’t sure.

“It’s getting there,” said Tillie, who has been out since an Oct. 3 surgery to “clean up” his knee. “I actually don’t know. It’s going to depend on how my knee reacts, but it’s feeling all right. I just have to play through it and try and see how much I can do.”

The eighth-ranked Zags (2-0) return to action versus North Dakota on Tuesday, followed by their first road trip to face Texas A&M on Friday for what, on paper, should be the toughest test thus far of the young season.

“Of course I try to get involved,” Tillie said. “I try to accelerate it and come back as quick as I can, even though I have to be patient.”

Tillie’s parents are in town to visit their son. It’s at least the third time they’ve traveled from France, including last year’s Maui Invitational, that Tillie has been sidelined due to injury.

“Just have to keep strengthening it, protecting it,” Tillie said. “It’s on the right path.”

Tillie was the lone Zag represented on the preseason All-WCC team and was projected as a third-team All-America by CBS Sports. He’s on watch lists for three player of the year awards and the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award.