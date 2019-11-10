Prep football: State playoff matchups set for nine regional teams

The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) football playoff seeding committees released the schedule of matchups for the first round of the state playoffs in the five largest classifications on Sunday.

Games will be played Friday and Saturday across the state. As of Sunday evening, most matchups had yet to be assigned a venue, date and time. The entire local schedule with dates and times will be posted at www.NWPrepsNow.com/games/ once the WIAA updates the brackets.

Playoff matchups for Class 1B will be announced at a later date.

4A: Gonzaga Prep (7-2), the Greater Spokane League 4A champion, received the No. 13 seed and will travel to face fourth-seeded Graham-Kapowsin (10-0). The Bullpups beat Hanford 50-36 on Friday in the District 8 playoffs to advance to state.

3A: Mt. Spokane (8-2), the GSL 3A champ, earned the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Peninsula (8-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Albi Stadium. The Wildcats handled Kamiakin 49-20 in the District 8 3A playoffs on Friday to earn their bid.

2A: No. 6 seed Clarkston (9-1), the Great Northern League champion, will host No. 11 seed Washougal (6-4). The Bantams were a 48-27 winner over Toppenish in a District 5/6/7 playoff Friday to advance.

1A: Northeast A champion Deer Park (8-0) was awarded the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Zillah (8-1). Colville (7-2), last year’s state champion, received the No. 9 seed and will travel to face No. 8 seed Omak (9-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

2B: Chewelah (6-4) earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Tonasket (7-2). Colfax (7-2) is the No. 7 seed and hosts No. 10 seed Toledo (7-3). No. 8 seed Asotin (8-1) was pitted against No. 9 seed Tri-Cities Prep (9-1) and No. 12 seed Davenport (6-4) will travel to take on No. 5 seed Adna (6-3).