On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: DePaul at Iowa … FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Notre Dame …. ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Golden State … Root (Comcast only)

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco … ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tennis

4 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, doubles round robin … Tennis

6 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, singles round robin … Tennis

10 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, doubles round robin … Tennis

Noon: ATP World Tour Finals, singles round robin … Tennis

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco … 94.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

