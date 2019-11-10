On the air
Sun., Nov. 10, 2019
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: DePaul at Iowa … FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Notre Dame …. ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Utah at Golden State … Root (Comcast only)
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco … ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Arizona at Washington … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Tennis
4 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, doubles round robin … Tennis
6 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, singles round robin … Tennis
10 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, doubles round robin … Tennis
Noon: ATP World Tour Finals, singles round robin … Tennis
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco … 94.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
