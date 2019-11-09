Updates: Washington State tries to move one game closer to bowl eligibility at Cal

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars visit the Cal Golden Bears today at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 4. You can watch the game on Pac-12 Networks.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California 4 p.m. 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Nov. 9: Washington State Cougars (4-4, 1-4) at Cal Golden Bears (4-4, 1-4), 4 p.m. PST TV: Pac-12 Networks

Quick facts

The line: WSU by 7 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2

How did the teams fare last week? Both teams were idle last Saturday. The week prior, Washington State nearly upset then 11th-ranked Oregon, losing 37-35 in Eugene, while Cal got blanked by Utah in Salt Lake City, 38-0.

Why WSU will win: Since starting quarterback Chase Garbers left a home loss to Arizona State with a shoulder injury, Cal’s offense has scored just 34 points in the 14 quarters it’s played without Garbers and the Golden Bears are scoring just 12.2 points per game in Pac-12 play. Garbers is out indefinitely, meaning some combination of Devon Modster – a UCLA transfer – and freshman Spencer Brasch will split quarterback duties against the Cougars. Together, those two have completed just 44-of-101 passes for 451 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Cal’s problems in the passing game should allow the Cougars to stack the box and focus more on the Golden Bear running backs, who combined for just 50 yards on the ground in a 38-0 loss to Utah two weeks ago.

Devon Modster announced as starting quarterback for Cal against Washington State There had been some speculation as to whether it would be Modster or freshman Spencer Brasch starting against the Cougars, due to an unspecified injury that kept Modster out of Cal’s game against Utah on Oct. 26. | Read more »

Why Cal will win: With the exception of their last game, the Golden Bears have been stout on defense, holding seven other opponents to 24 points or less. And they’re one of two or three Pac-12 teams that have been able to keep the Cougars’ high-volume passing offense in check the last few years. Two seasons ago, Luke Falk was intercepted a career-high five times in a 38-3 loss to Cal in Berkeley and last year, the Golden Bears held the Cougars to their second-lowest point total (19) of the season. Cal’s defensive secondary is made up of three All-Pac-12 caliber players – safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins, along with cornerback Cameron Bynum – and the Golden Bears are just one of two teams allowing fewer than 200 passing yards per game in league play.

What happened last time? In a low-scoring game at Martin Stadium, Gardner Minshew and Easop Winston Jr. hooked up on a 10-yard fade route in the back right corner of the end zone to secure a 19-13 win with 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Minshew connnected on 35-of-51 passes for 337 yards, one touchdown and one interception and Winston Jr. caught seven passes for 92 yards to lead the Cougars. Cal scored 10 points in the second quarter, but WSU’s defense held the Golden Bears to just three points in the second half. Willie Taylor III nearly returned an interception for a touchdown, but spilled the ball just short of the goal line, giving it back to the Golden Bears. The Cougars held Cal to just 291 yards of total offense, including only 179 through the air.

Three things to know

1. Evan Weaver, the Gonzaga Prep and Spokane native who plays middle linebacker for Cal, is one of only two players in the country with 100 tackles and he currently leads the nation with 127. At this rate, Weaver will have a chance to break the NCAA record held by Luke Kuechly, who recorded 191 for Boston College in 2011. For Weaver to achieve that in the regular season, he’d need to average 16 tackles in his final four games. If Cal plays in a bowl game, that number drops to 12.8.

California’s Evan Weaver – college football’s leading tackler – is boldly wearing No. 89 as an homage to Gonzaga Prep, Spokane At the outset of every season, as Dave McKenna is gifting jersey numbers to his varsity football players at Gonzaga Prep, the Bullpups coach has to be somewhat meticulous. | Read more »

2. Three different quarterbacks have taken meaningful snaps for Cal this season and every QB who’s held a roster spot since the beginning of last season has played for the Golden Bears. The list includes Chase Garbers, Devon Modster, Spencer Brasch, Robby Rowell, Chase Forrest, Ross Bowers and Brandon McIlwain.

3. This is the first time under eighth-year coach Mike Leach that Washington State has entered the month of November without a true road win and it’s the first time the Cougars have done it since 2010. That year, the second-to-last under Paul Wulff, they picked up their first road win at Oregon State on Nov. 13.

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. WSU: Anthony Gordon 278-397 3,387 32 9 Cal: Chase Garbers 68-115 952 8 2

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD WSU: Max Borghi 78 566 7 Cal: Christopher Brown Jr. 131 504 4

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD WSU: Easop Winston Jr. 50 606 9 Cal: Nikko Remigio 18 251 1

Team stats

WSU Cal Points per game 14.8 17.4 Points allowed per game 29.8 20.8 Total yards 521.9 293.9 Yards passing 436.4 177.0 Yards rushing 85.5 116.9 Yards allowed 450.3 373.6 Pass yards allowed 256.9 212.9 Rush yards allowed 193.4 160.8

Uniforms

Washington State will be going with an all-white look for its game in Berkeley. The Cougs will be in white helmets, jersey and pants all accented by WSU’s iconic crimson.

The Golden Bears will be in gold with the Cougars in town. Cal will be wearing gold jerseys with blue helmets and pants.

