Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 8 Gonzaga goes for 2-0 start against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 5. You can watch the game on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

♦  ♦  ♦

Game preview

More on the Zags

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball