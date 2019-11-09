Updates: No. 8 Gonzaga goes for 2-0 start against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 5. You can watch the game on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Game preview

Gonzaga using Arkansas-Pine Bluff visit as opportunity to jell, strengthen communication The eye-catching portion of Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule begins to arrive next week against Texas A&M and hits with full force from late November through mid-December. Until then, the eighth-ranked Zags have opportunities to work on themselves and build continuity with a new-look roster. | Read more »

Key matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Shaun Doss, Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge have clashed before Zags guard Ryan Woolridge faced UAPB last year when he was playing for North Texas. Woolridge had six points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 77-66 win. Shaun Doss had 22 points and four rebounds for the Golden Lions. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Balancing act necessary with Gonzaga facing limited roster numbers The juggling act for the coaching staff is balancing the players’ rest and recovery with quality work in practice and extended minutes in games. | Read more »

Gonzaga rewind: ‘New team’ rolls with ups and downs in season opener It was precisely what a first game, particularly one for a Gonzaga team with eight newcomers and just nine scholarship players available, should look like. | Read more »

Analysis: Corey Kispert shows off what he’s been working on in Gonzaga’s 95-64 win over Alabama State Corey Kispert had some off-season goals. By reaching them, he started off the new season with a bang. Kispert put it all on display with five 3-pointers, a pair of rim-rattling dunks and a career-best 28 points in No. 8 Gonzaga’s 95-64 season-opening victory Tuesday at The Kennel over Alabama State. | Read more »