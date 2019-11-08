Report: Former Washington State QB Luke Falk files injury grievance against New York Jets

For the second time this NFL season, an injury grievance has been filed against the New York Jets. The latest one came from former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk, the New York Daily News reported Friday.

Falk has apparently submitted an injury grievance against the organization less than a month after being cut by the Jets, adding another tumultuous chapter to the season for the AFC East team.

Former New York offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele recently filed a grievance against the Jets after undergoing shoulder surgery that was not authorized by the team. Osemele was waived by the club after the surgery and was fined for not practicing while he was in pain.

Falk’s grievance stems from a hip injury the ex-WSU QB and Pac-12 career passing leader claimed he sustained at some point while starting for the Jets while Sam Darnold was still healing from mononucleosis and after backup Trevor Siemian went down with a season-ending injury.

Sources told the Daily News Falk’s hip will require surgery. The Jets cut the quarterback one day before their week six win against the Dallas Cowboys, Darnold’s first start since returning from his mono diagnosis.

In three games for the Jets, and two starts, Falk completed 47-of-73 passes (64.4 percent) for just 416 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He was sacked nine times in his final game against the Philadelphia Eagles, after having only one day to fully practice, the Daily News reported.

The Jets went 0-3 in Falk’s three games, losing to the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Eagles.

Per the Daily News, the Jets have declined to comment on the situation involving Falk.

The Logan, Utah, native was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in 2018 but never played in a regular-season game for the team before being waived and moved to the Miami Dolphins in September. Falk was placed on the injured reserve with a wrist injury nearly a month later and was waived in May of 2019.

He reunited with former Miami coach Adam Gase in New York and was elevated to the Jets’ active roster when Darnold was diagnosed with mono. Falk remains a free agent nearly a month after being cut by the Jets.