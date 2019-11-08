Prep football: Mead, Shadle Park ousted from postseason

From staff reports

JP Zamora threw for 175 yards with a touchdown and Chiawana (9-1) eliminated Mead (7-3) 21-10 in a District 8 4A playoff at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco on Friday.

The Riverhawks led 21-3 after three quarters. Ryan Blair connected with Kolby Blackler on a 70-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Mead.

Kennewick 24, Shadle Park 7: The host Lions (9-1) topped the Highlanders (5-5) in a District 8 3A playoff at Lampson Stadium.

Clarkston 48, Toppenish 27: The Bantams (9-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (6-4) in a District 5/6/7 2A playoff.

Othello 17, Pullman 3: The host Huskies (6-4) beat the Greyhounds (6-4) in a District 5/6/7 playoff.

Northeast 2B crossovers

Chewelah 36, Reardan 23: Kaden Krouse scored a 7-yard touchdown run with 6 minutes to go to help the host Cougars (6-4) knock off the Indians (5-5). Jake Jeanneret threw two TD passes and rushed for one for Chewelah.

Davenport 36, Liberty 14: Gavin Boggs had 245 rushing yards with five touchdowns and the Gorillas (6-4) eliminated the visiting Lancers (6-4). Jake Carr had 128 passing yards for Liberty.

Colfax 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13: Jacob Brown rushed for 144 yards with three touchdowns and the Bulldogs (7-2) topped the visiting Broncos (2-8). Hayden Melcher had 81 yards rushing with a touchdown for LRS.

Asotin 35, NWC 7: Dylan Landrus rushed for 231 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Panthers (8-1) over the visiting Crusaders (1-9).

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 31, Mountain View 21: Gunner Giulio broke a 67-yard touchdown run on a third-and-3 play late in the fourth quarter and the Vikings (8-2) beat the visiting Mavericks (8-4) in an Idaho 5A State quarterfinal. CdA faces Highland in a state semifinal next week.

Nonplayoff

Central Valley 40, Walla Walla 7: Chad Carlson rushed for a pair of touchdowns on 206 yards and the Bears (7-3) defeated the visiting Blue Devils (5-6) in a nonleague game. Jakob Humphrey rushed for a 106 yards and a touchdown for Walla Walla.

3A

Hermiston 55, North Central 28.

2A

West Valley 34, Selah 7: Treden Davis had a pair of receiving touchdowns on 53 yards and the visiting Eagles (7-3) defeated the Vikings (3-7).

Cheney 40, East Valley 7 (Yakima): Gabe Gerber had 53 yards rushing with a touchdown and the Greyhounds (6-4) defeated the visiting Red Devils (4-6).

Ephrata 34, East Valley 0: Mac Laird ran for 134 yards with a touchdown and threw three touchdown passes and the Tigers (4-6) defeated the Knights (1-8). Henry Stevens threw for 145 yards for East Valley.

1A

Riverside 28, Okanogan 17: Sammy DesRoches had 18 carries for 180 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Rams (8-2) edged the Bulldogs (2-1). Parker Gallinger added 152 passing yards for Riverside. Josue Ramos had 26 carries for 123 yards with two touchdowns for Okanogan.

Newport 35, Cascade 7.

Northeast 1B

Northport 28, Wellpinit 14: Tanner Malcolm rushed for two touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes and the Mustangs (4-5, 3-5) defeated the visiting Redskins (3-6, 3-5). Jahson Rahif added 21 tackles for Northport.

Central Washington 1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Soap Lake 14: Brayton Schafer ran for 123 yards with two touchdowns and the Warriors (9-1) defeated the Eagles (4-6).

Odessa 78, Entiat 14.