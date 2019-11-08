NBA roundup: Despite Rui Hachimura’s 21 points, Wizards fall to Cavaliers

Associated Press

WASHINGTON – After four decades as a college coach, John Beilein is eight games into his first NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and on Friday night, he recorded his first win on the road.

Tristan Thompson had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Love added 16 points and 12 boards, and the Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards 113-100 to end a three-game skid.

Seven Cavaliers scored at least 10 points as Cleveland improved to 3-5.

“It’s always great to get a road win,” Beilein said. “I don’t care what type of team you have. They guys needed it. When you win somewhere else, it’s always special.”

Thomas Bryant led Washington with 23 points. Rui Hachimura scored 21 and Bradley Beal had 20 while the Wizards fell to 2-6.

“We didn’t defend,” Beal said. “That’s what happened.”

Collin Sexton also had 16 points for Cleveland, and rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. had career highs with 15 and 13, respectively.

Cleveland led throughout and used an 11-0 run to take a 41-28 lead with 9:19 remaining in the second quarter. The lead grew to 20, but thanks to Hachimura’s 15 points on 7 for 7 from the field, Washington cut the lead to 67-52 at the half.

Cleveland’s 10-0 run put them ahead 77-56 early in the third, but the Wizards outscored them 28-11 and trailed by just 88-84 entering the fourth quarter.

Washington closed to 91-90 on Moe Wagner’s layup with 9:39 to play, but Cleveland outscored Washington 22-10 the rest of the way. Thompson had three key baskets in the last two minutes.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who was assessed a technical foul for the second straight game, felt the key to the game was Cleveland’s attempting 29 free throws to Washington’s six.

Raptors 122, Pelicans 104

NEW ORLEANS – Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 44 points and had 20 rebounds in Toronto’s costly victory over New Orleans.

Defending champion Toronto used a 45-point second quarter to take control and improve to 6-2. The Pelicans slipped to 1-7.

The Raptors said that starting point guard Kyle Lowry fractured his left thumb and sixth-man Serge Ibaka a severely sprained an ankle.

Lowry said he was hurt in the first quarter when he tried to swipe the ball away from Pelicans center Derrick Favors on an offensive rebound.

Lowry went to the bench after the initial injury, but returned a couple minutes later. He even made two 3-pointers in the second quarter before subbing out midway through the period and retreating to the locker room.

Ibaka was in a walking boot after the game. He suffered his ankle sprain when he contested a layup by Brandon Ingram with about a minute remaining in the second quarter. Ibaka lay on the floor, writhing in pain as play continued, before a Toronto foul allowed two teammates to help him limp off the floor.

Siakam scored 16 points in the first quarter, and finished 17 of 28 from the floor. Fred VanVleet had 12 points and 11 assists, and OG Anunoby contributed 21 points and seven rebounds.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 27 points.

Timberwolves 125, Warriors 119, OT

MINNEAPOLIS – Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points, hitting the tying basket late in regulation, and Minnesota Tovercame D’Angelo Russell’s career-high 52 points to beat Golden State in overtime.

Russell and the Warriors led 110-106 with 29 seconds left in regulation. But after two free throws by Karl-Anthony Towns and a forced jump ball by Robert Covington, Wiggins tied it on a drive with 5.6 seconds left. Russell’s 3-pointer at the buzzer missed.

In overtime, Wiggins hit a clinching 3 with 23 seconds to help the Timberwolves snap a two-game losing streak.

Towns battled through foul trouble to score 20 points and grab 14 rebounds. Covington had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Alec Burks scored 18 points off the bench for the Warriors. They have lost five of six.

Russell had missed the previous three games for injury-depleted Golden State with a sprained right ankle. His return gave the Warriors their seventh different starting lineup in 10 games. His previous career high was 44 points.

Jazz 103, Bucks 100

SALT LAKE CITY – Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer as time expired for the last of his 33 points in Utah’s victory over Milwaukee.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell was driving for a possible winner in regulation when George Hill stripped the ball and called timeout with 2.3 seconds on the clock. Milwaukee inbounded to Khris Middleton, but he traveled as Rudy Gobert flew at him. The clock was reset to 1.3 seconds, giving the Jazz one last chance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points in the second half, hit a 3 and made a follow shot to give the Bucks their first and only lead, 89-88, but later fouled out and wasn’t on the court for the dizzying finish.

Bogdanovic made five 3-pointers and all 10 free throws on a night when nothing seemed to come easy. Mike Conley had 20 points, and Mitchell finished with 20. Middleton scored 26 points and Eric Bledsoe had 22 for Milwaukee. The Bucks had won four in a row.

Nuggets 100, 76ers 97

DENVER – Nikola Jokic hit an off-balance 20-foot shot with 1.2 seconds remaining, helping Denver rally from a 21-point, fourth-quarter deficit to stun Philadelphia.

It’s the largest fourth-quarter comeback in team history.

Jokic finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Murray, bloody nose and all, had 22 points for the Nuggets.

Joel Embiid had with 19 points, 15 rebounds and two assists for Philadelphia.

Knicks 106, Mavericks 102

DALLAS – Marcus Morris scored a season-high 29 points and New York beat Kristaps Porzingis in its first game against the former cornerstone of the franchise, holding off Dallas.

Porzingis scored 28 points and Luka Doncic added a career-high 38 in already his fourth triple-double, but the Mavericks didn’t get much help from anyone besides their new European pair as the Knicks won for just the second time in nine games this season.

Kings 121, Hawks 109

ATLANTA – Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and hit two of his 3-pointers in a key fourth-quarter flurry and the Sacramento Kings fought off Atlanta’s comeback attempt to beat the Hawks 121-109 on Friday night.

Sacramento led by 21 points in the second period before Trae Young, who had 30 points, led Atlanta’s second-half comeback. The Hawks cut the Kings’ lead to one point, 94-93, before Sacramento answered with a string of five 3-pointers, including the two by Bogdanovic.

The Kings made 18 of 31 3-pointers for the game.

Buddy Hield led the Kings with 22 points. De’Aaron Fox had 17.

Pacers 112, Pistons 106

INDIANAPOLIS – T.J. McConnell, Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren scored 17 points apiece and the injury-riddled Indiana Pacers moved above .500 for the first time this season, beating Detroit.

After trailing by 15 points in the first quarter, the Pacers led by 17 points in the third quarter. Indiana has won five of six after starting the season 0-3. Indiana was without All-Star Victor Oladipo, center Myles Turner and reserves Jeremy Lamb and Goga Bitadze.

Luke Kennard led Detroit with 29 points, six rebound and five assists. Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Magic 118, Grizzlies 86

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Jonathan Isaac added 22 points and eight rebounds and Orlando beat Memphis to snap a four-game losing streak.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon added 17 for Orlando. The Magic outscored Memphis 34-8 in the fourth quarter.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 15 points and nine rebounds.