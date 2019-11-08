Key matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Shaun Doss, Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge have clashed before
Search long enough and there’s almost always a connection between two college basketball programs.
Here’s one for Gonzaga and Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Zags guard Ryan Woolridge faced UAPB last year when he was playing for North Texas. Woolridge had six points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 77-66 win. Shaun Doss had 22 points and four rebounds for the Golden Lions.
Doss, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound junior guard/forward, is one of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s main weapons after averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 boards last season.
Doss, named preseason All-SWAC second team, shot nearly 52% inside the arc but just 29.4% on 3s last season. He was second on the team with 188 free-throw attempts. He hit 2 of 4 3-pointers and scored 10 points Tuesday in a season-opening 71-40 loss at South Florida.
Woolridge might see time defending Doss, but it’s more likely the assignment will go to senior Admon Gilder, with Corey Kispert also a possibility. Gilder will try to use his size and athleticism to contain the versatile Doss.
