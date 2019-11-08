Danae Marquez leads San Jose State women’s basktball past Eastern Washington
Fri., Nov. 8, 2019
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Danae Marquez scored 20 points off the bench, leading San Jose State to an 84-66 victory over Eastern Washington on Friday at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
Ayzhiana Basallo added 15 points for the Spartans (1-1), while Jessica McDowell-White led the Eagles (0-2) with 16 points.
Eastern Washington plays at Utah on Monday.
