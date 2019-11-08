College soccer: Eastern Washington books spot in Big Sky Tournament title game with overtime win

From staff reports

Maddie Morgan scored off a corner kick in the 101st minute, and third-seeded Eastern Washington women’s soccer upset No. 2 Sacramento State 2-1 in double overtime of the Big Sky Tournament semifinals Friday in Greeley, Colorado.

The Eagles (11-7-2) advance to Sunday’s championship match at 11 a.m. against fourth-seeded Northern Colorado, which upset regular-season champion Montana 2-1 in overtime of Friday’s other semifinal.

The Hornets (11-2-6) opened the scoring in the 41st minute, but Madison Kern answered for EWU in the 61st minute to force overtime.

Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado (8-10-4) finished in a 1-1 tie on Sept. 27 in Cheney.

Washington 1, Washington State 0: Summer Yates scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, and the Huskies (11-6-2, 7-4-0 Pac-12) shut out the Cougars (12-6-1, 5-5-1) in Seattle.

It is Washington’s first win over its in-state rivals since 2003.