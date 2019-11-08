Ben College leads Whitworth men’s basketball to season-opening win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Fri., Nov. 8, 2019
Ben College scored 24 points as Whitworth opened its season with a 93-83 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Friday in the Tip-Off Classic at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.
Jordan Lester added 18 points for the Pirates (1-0), who host Trinity (Texas) at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Miles President paced the Stags (0-1) with 14 points.
