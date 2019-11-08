Banff Film Festival returns to Spokane

The Banff Film Festival is just around the corner. As usual, attendees can expect a varied, interesting viewing experience.

The 44th annual festival concluded last weekend in Banff, Canada, and is now on the road to show about 30 films to audiences around the world. Spokane is one of the tour’s first stops.

“It will be the total gamut of adventure, travel, environment,” Phil Bridgers said. “We haven’t announced what will tour yet, but there is drone footage of the guy skiing on K2 and you’re right there with him.”

Bridgers is the Mountain Gear host for the festival films. He just returned from the festival’s opening weekend in Alberta. The Banff Centre staff pares down nearly 400 films to around 50 that make the cut for judging at the festival.

Mountain Gear has hosted the film showing for more than 30 years. While films are still being licensed and selected for the tour, Bridgers mentioned several films that attendees might expect to see, including “Danny Daycare,” “The Trilogy” and “Electric Greg.” The Spokane lineup will be determined Nov. 15.

Tickets are already sold out for the Nov. 16 and 17 showings, but there are 30 VIP tickets available. All proceeds from the tickets go to the Jess Roskelley Foundation, a new nonprofit dedicated to promoting climbing and climbing education in the region.

Each ticket costs $100. Ticket holders get early access to the venue and will hear a presentation from the family of alpine climber Roskelley, who died in April while climbing. The Roskelleys will give a presentation on what the foundation hopes to achieve.

VIP tickets may only be purchased in person at Mountain Gear, 2002 N. Division.