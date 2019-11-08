Autumn fly tying classes coming up

The anglers at Silver Bow Fly Shop will offer a series of fly tying courses on Saturday and Nov. 16.

“These are intro fly tying classes where we teach folks a solid foundation to build upon,” Silver Bow owner Sean Visintainer said. “Students will learn about tools, materials, and how to construct flies for trout. We provide all tools and materials for use during the course. They are always simple, fun, and informative and instructed by Wayne Jordan, who is an extraordinary tier and teacher.”

Classes run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and cost $40. For more information and to sign up, call Silver Bow Fly Shop at 924-9998.