Area Sports Menu for Saturday, November 9

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Idaho at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.; Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Gonzaga, 5; Eastern Washington at Seattle, 7. Tip-off Classic at Whitworth: Trinity (Texas) vs. Whitworth, 8 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: BYU at Washington State, Whitworth at Colorado College, both 1 p.m.

Cross country

High school: State meets at Sun Willow GC: 2B/1B girls, 10 a.m.; 1A girls, 10:30; 2A girls, 11; 2B/1B boys, 11:30; 1A boys, noon; 2A boys, 12:30 p.m.; 3A girls, 1; 4A girls, 1:30; 3A boys, 2:30; 4A boys, 3.

Football

College: Pac-12: Washington State at California, 4 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Montana, noon; Eastern Washington at Idaho State, 1:35 p.m. NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 12:30 p.m.

High school: SE 1B: Tekoa-Rosalia at Yakama Nation, 1 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 8 p.m. NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m. NWAC quarterfinals: CC Spokane at Chemeketa, 1 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, 7 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Willamette, 11 a.m.

High school boys: District 5/6/7/9 2B/1B: Riverside Christian at St. George’s, 1 p.m.

High school girls: District 8 4A: Richland vs. Mead at Albi Stadium, 3 p.m. District 8 3A: Mt. Spokane vs. Kamiakin at Lampson Stadium, 1 p.m. District 5/6/7 2A crossovers: Othello at Cheney, West Valley at Ephrata, both 1 p.m. District 6/7 1A: Deer Park at Cascade (Leavenworth), Cashmere at Freeman, both 1 p.m. District 6/7 2B: Brewster at Northwest Christian, Davenport at Tonasket, both 1 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Washington State, Colorado State at Wyoming, 9 a.m. WAC: Idaho at Northern Arizona, 9:30 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.; Gonzaga at Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis; Eastern Washington at UW UTR Invite.

College women: Eastern Washington at San Diego State Fall Classic.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Montana State at Idaho, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Lewis & Clark, 6 p.m.

High school: District 8 4A: Hanford at Ferris, 12:30 p.m.; Chiawana at Mead, University at Richland, Gonzaga Prep at Walla Walla, all 1. District 5/6/7 2A crossovers: Cheney at Prosser, Ephrata at Pullman, both 1 p.m. District 7 1A at Lakeside (WA): Freeman vs. Lakeside, 1 p.m.; Newport vs. Riverside, 3; loser of Freeman/Lakeside vs. winner of Newport/Riverside, 5. District 7 2B at Liberty HS: Wilbur-Creston vs. Chewelah, Springdale vs. Colfax, both 2 p.m; loser of Wilbur-Creston/Chewelah vs. loser of Springdale/Colfax, 4; Northwest Christian vs. Liberty, 6. District 7 1B at Northwest Christian: Republic vs. Odessa, 11 a.m.; Curlew vs. Northport, 1 p.m.; Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Selkirk, 3; winner of Curlew/Northport vs. winner of Odessa/Republic, 4:30; loser of ACH/Selkirk vs. winner of Game 12, 6. District 9 1B at Pomeroy HS: Oakesdale vs. Pomeroy, noon.; St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse vs. Colton, 2 p.m.; loser of Oakesdale/Pomeroy vs. winner of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse/Colton, 3:30.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at Trapper Open in Powell, Wyoming, 9 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.