UConn’s James Bouknight suspended 3 games for car crash

Connecticut’s James Bouknight, right, watches his team warm up before an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Saint Michael’s, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (Jessica Hill / Associated Press)
Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. – UConn freshman guard James Bouknight has received a three-game suspension over allegations he fled from a car crash.

Coach Dan Hurley announced the discipline Thursday, calling it “appropriate.”

The 19-year-old from New York City will miss games against Sacred Heart on Friday, Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 13 and Florida on Nov. 17 before being allowed to return Nov. 21 against Buffalo in the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

An arrest warrant affidavit alleges Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27.

Police say he left the scene but later turned himself in. He was charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Bouknight has applied for a probation program that could lead to the charges being erased.

