Prep volleyball: Mt. Spokane advances to 3A district title match

From staff reports

Tia Allen had 11 kills and 11 digs and Mt. Spokane (14-0) beat visiting Kennewick (8-8) in a District 8 3A volleyball semifinal Thursday.

Malina Ama had 19 assists with three service aces for the Wildcats, who entered play ranked No. 1 in state 3A by the coaches association poll.

Kamiakin (9-6) beat visiting Hermiston (7-10) in the other semifinal.

Mt. Spokane hosts Kamiakin in the district title match Nov. 14, while Kennewick plays Hermiston in a loser-out.

Hermiston swept North Central (4-8) at Kamiakin in a first-round match, while Kennewick eliminated Shadle Park (1-14) in straight sets at Mt. Spokane.

District 7 2B

Northwest Christian 3, Colfax 0: Madi Zorn had 22 assists with three blocks and the Crusaders beat the Bulldogs in a 2B semifinal match at Liberty HS.

NWC faces Liberty in the district title game Saturday.

Liberty 3, Chewelah 0: Aleena Cook had 14 kills with five digs and the Lancers beat the visiting Cougars in a semifinal.

Chewelah faces Wilbur-Creston in a loser-out Saturday.

W-C beat Asotin in five sets in a loser-out.

Springdale 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Macey Gines had 26 assists and the Chargers eliminated the Broncos in a loser-out at Liberty HS.

Taylor Galbreath had eight assists with five kills for LRS.

Springdale plays Colfax in a loser-out Saturday.

District 7 1B

Selkirk 3, Odessa 0: Nicole Lyons had 27 assists and three blocks and the Rangers beat the visiting Tigers in a semifinal in Ione.

Selkirk faces Almira/Coulee-Hartline in the district final Saturday while Odessa plays Curlew in loser-out at Northwest Christian School.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Northport 0: Makenna Oliver had 11 kills and the Warriors swept the visiting Mustangs in Coulee City in the other semifinal.

Northport plays Republic in a loser-out Saturday.

Curlew 3, Wellpinit 0: Corin Baker had nine kills and eight assists and the Cougars eliminated the Redskins in a loser-out match.

Republic 3, Valley Christian 1: The Tigers eliminated the Panthers in a loser-out.

Selkirk 3, Wellpinit 0: Bree Dawson had seven kills with five aces and the Rangers beat the visiting Redskins in a first-round match.

Odessa 3, Curlew 0: Maddy Wagner had 18 digs and eight kills and the Tigers beat the Cougars in a first-round match at Selkirk HS in Ione.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Republic 0: Mimi Isaak had 17 assists with seven digs and the Warriors defeated the visiting Tigers in a first-round match.

Northport 3, Valley Christian 0: Eliza Stark had 19 kills with 16 digs and five blocks and the Mustangs defeated the Panthers in a first-round match at Coulee City.

Girls soccer

Richland 2, Central Valley 1: McKenna Martinez scored the winner in the 75th minute and the Bombers (15-3-0) eliminated the visiting Bears (12-4-0) in a District 8 4A loser-out.

Richland faces Mead (14-4) in the district second-place game Saturday.

