Prep girls soccer: Richland knocks Central Valley out of district playoffs
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 7, 2019
Richland 2, Central Valley 1: McKenna Martinez scored the game-winner in the 75th minute and the Bombers (15-3-0) eliminated the visiting Bears (12-4-0) in a District 8 4A loser-out on Thursday.
Maci Young scored for Central Valley.
Richland faces Mead (14-4) in the district second-place game Saturday.
