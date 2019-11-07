Prep football: Brent Jones rushes for four TDs and Ferris downs Pasco
UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 7, 2019
Brent Jones rushed for 245 yards with four touchdowns and Ferris beat Pasco 38-20 in a Greater Spokane League/Mid Columbia Conference nonplayoff crossover at Edgar Brown Stadium on Thursday.
Jones scored on runs of 50, 26, 6 and 4 yards.
Jack Clavel threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zach Fleming and a 25-yarder to Casey Hocking for Ferris (8-2).
Armani Reyes tossed three touchdown passes for Pasco, which finished its season 3-7.
Lewis and Clark 40, Southridge 0: Keel Potter rushed for 173 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (3-7) blanked the Suns (1-9) at Albi Stadium.
Keanu Guethmueller had a 1-yard TD run and 24-yard receiving TD from Jace Parbon, who added a 39-yard touchdown run.
Richland 44, University 13: Marshaun Davis-Copeland carried 19 times for 129 yards with three TDs and the visiting Bombers (3-6) beat the Titans (2-7).
Elijah Morse threw a 29-yard TD pass to Larry Kennedy and Dayton Thompson had a 9-yard scoring run for U-Hi.
1B
Lyle-Wishram 64, Pomeroy 14: Brandon Montoya rushed for 196 yards on nine carries with three TDs while adding two receptions for 136 yards and two scores and the Cougars (8-2) beat the visiting Pirates (6-4). Lyle-Wishram earned the Southeast 1B title and automatic berth playoffs.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.