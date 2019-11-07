Prep football: Brent Jones rushes for four TDs and Ferris downs Pasco

From staff reports

Brent Jones rushed for 245 yards with four touchdowns and Ferris beat Pasco 38-20 in a Greater Spokane League/Mid Columbia Conference nonplayoff crossover at Edgar Brown Stadium on Thursday.

Jones scored on runs of 50, 26, 6 and 4 yards.

Jack Clavel threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zach Fleming and a 25-yarder to Casey Hocking for Ferris (8-2).

Armani Reyes tossed three touchdown passes for Pasco, which finished its season 3-7.

Lewis and Clark 40, Southridge 0: Keel Potter rushed for 173 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (3-7) blanked the Suns (1-9) at Albi Stadium.

Keanu Guethmueller had a 1-yard TD run and 24-yard receiving TD from Jace Parbon, who added a 39-yard touchdown run.

Richland 44, University 13: Marshaun Davis-Copeland carried 19 times for 129 yards with three TDs and the visiting Bombers (3-6) beat the Titans (2-7).

Elijah Morse threw a 29-yard TD pass to Larry Kennedy and Dayton Thompson had a 9-yard scoring run for U-Hi.

1B

Lyle-Wishram 64, Pomeroy 14: Brandon Montoya rushed for 196 yards on nine carries with three TDs while adding two receptions for 136 yards and two scores and the Cougars (8-2) beat the visiting Pirates (6-4). Lyle-Wishram earned the Southeast 1B title and automatic berth playoffs.