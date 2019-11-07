MSUB’s Hemmen earns CoSIDA academic all-district award

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from MSU Billings Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont. – Being recognized for their academic excellence, Montana State University Billings women’s soccer player Amanda Hemmen has earned Academic All-District honors announced by CoSIDA on Thursday.

The award is voted on by sports information directors, and is based on both academic and athletic achievement. MSUB is located in District 8, which contains student-athletes from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, California Collegiate Athletic Association, and PacWest Conference.

Hemmen is a senior with a perfect 4.00 grade point average while studying biology. She earned academic all-conference and honorable mention all-conference for the third year in her career this fall, after anchoring MSUB’s back line and starting all 15 games as a center back.

Hemmen also had a goal and an assist this fall for the ‘Jackets. “This is a well-deserved award, and Amanda really pushes herself on and off the field year after year,” said MSUB women’s soccer head coach Stephen Cavallo. “I am happy for Amanda, and hopefully she realizes that her rigorous study habits are paying off. Winning another award like this speaks volumes to what Amanda means to our program and university over her time at MSUB.”

The GNAC dominated both the men’s and women’s lists, with 8 of 12 selections on the men’s side and 5 of 12 picks on the women’s side.

MSUB’s women’s soccer team is currently 5-8-2 overall and fifth in the GNAC with a league record of 4-6-0. The Yellowjackets travel to Simon Fraser and Saint Martin’s to conclude the 2019 regular season.