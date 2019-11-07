Grizzly Soccer Preparing for Post-Season Run

By Keith Demolder SWX

In sports, we usually never speak in absolutes. But for the Montana Grizzly soccer team we can make an exception, because absolutely nobody in the Big Sky Conference has beaten the 2019 regular season champions.

The biggest part of that? A defense that just won’t quit.

“I mean it’s one of the main reasons that instills confidence in an offense is that knowing your defense shows up day in, day out and they’re going to do everything they can to prevent goals from going in which they clearly do very often with Claire [Howard] breaking that record and another shutout for the defense,” Montana junior forward Alexa Coyle said. “I think, too, just the confidence they have, it gives the offense confidence and a sort of a pride, too, to put balls in the net for them.”

But even to make a good defense work, you need a good keeper and the grizzlies have one in number 00 Claire Howard.

For Howard, the number 00 isn’t just a jersey number, it’s a lifestyle.

She now has 26 career shutouts—a Montana program record—which she immediately credits to her teammates.

“My teammates honestly, I mean they just make my job so easy and like Chris [Citowicki] says, some games I don’t do that much and that’s really because of them,” Howard says. “Our training sessions have created such a highly competitive environment that has helped all of us in game situations be prepared for those big moments. So mainly, it’s my teammates and the culture we created here.”

“We do have a very good defense in front of her that defends extremely well as a unit and sometimes she might do nothing for 25…50 minutes and then at that point has to make an absolutely clutch save,” Montana head coach Chris Citowicki said. “Her level of focus in those moments and her training for her one moment—that she has to be spectacular is just amazing. It’s pretty cool having her back there.”

With a Big Sky semi-final matchup with host Northern Colorado looming, Citowicki is simply looking to regroup and give his players a chance to rest.

After all, they’ve earned it.

“I hesitate especially with a young team putting too much pressure on them, being like let’s do this and do this and think about this,” Citowicki said. “It’s like we’re going to still work on a couple of things but mostly just relax, enjoy yourself, you know exactly what you’re doing, just show up and execute. Show up and execute the way we always do. Don’t make anything more of this, just show up and play our way and we should be fine.”

Friday’s game at 3:00 p.m. will be a rematch of Montana’s 1-1 draw with Northern Colorado in late October.

The difference between the two games? Last time, Greeley, Colorado was filled with howling wind and snow.

This time: high 50 degree temperatures and lots of sun.