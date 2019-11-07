College volleyball: No. 24 Washington State rallies past Oregon State

From staff reports

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Alexcis Lusby and Jocelyn Urias tallied 15 and 10 kills, respectively, and No. 24 Washington State overcame a first-set letdown to defeat Oregon State 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 in a women’s volleyball match Thursday at Gill Coliseum.

Pia Timmer contributed nine kills, and Hannah Pukis dished out 36 assists for the Cougars (20-5, 9-4 Pac-12). On defense for WSU, Alexis Dirige amassed 19 digs and Magda Jehlarova had 10 blocks.

WSU never trailed in the second game after slumping in the first to even the match. The Cougars were tied at 11 in the third game before scoring 14 of the next 18 points. WSU trailed 6-4 in the final game but scored the next six points to take control.

Haylie Bennett led the Beavers (9-15, 3-10) with 14 kills, four blocks and four digs. Chloe Brown added 10 kills and 10 digs. Montanna Gubrud compiled 40 assists and eight digs.

The Cougars play at Oregon on Sunday at noon.