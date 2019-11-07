CJ Elleby leads Washington State over Seattle U in first game under Kyle Smith

From staff reports

PULLMAN – CJ Elleby scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting to lead Washington State to a season-opening 85-54 victory over Seattle at Beasley Coliseum on Thursday.

Playing their first game under new coach Kyle Smith, the Cougars (1-0) tightened the screws defensively on the Redhawks (0-1). WSU held Seattle to 36.4% shooting and just 7.7% from 3-point range.

The Cougars also forced 12 Seattle turnovers, while turning it over just three times themselves.

Isaac Bonton added 11 points for WSU, while Terrell Brown paced the Redhawks with 24 points.

The Cougars travel to California on Tuesday to take on Santa Clara.