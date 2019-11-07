Bobcats’ Sterk Named to Buchanan Watch List

By Vince Bagby SWX

Big news for the Montana State football team on Thursday as Bobcats defensive end Bryce Sterk was placed onto the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List.

The Buchanan honor is given annually to the top defensive football in the nation for FCS football. Sterk joins 24 other players on this year’s watch list so far, including Montana Grizzly standout linebacker Dante Olson. Olson finished third in the Buchanan voting last season.

Through nine games this season, Sterk has 48 tackles with 14 tackles for loss. He also has recorded 9.5 sacks, which ties hims for fourth-most in the country.

Two former Bobcats have ever won the Buchanan honor since it’s inception in 1995. Montana State defensive ends Caleb Schreibeis and Brad Daly took home the honor in back to back seasons in 2012 and 2013. The sole Griz football player to ever win the award was standout defensive end Kroy Biermann in 2007.