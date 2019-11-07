Area Sports Menu for Friday, November 8

Basketball

College men: Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska: Washington vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m. Tip-off Classic at Whitworth: Claremont-Mudd-Scripps vs. Whitworth, 7 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Cal State Bakersfield at Washington, Eastern Washington at San Jose State, both 7 p.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m.

High school: Idaho 5A State: Mountain View at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m. District 8 4A: Mead vs. Chiawana at Edgar Brown Stadium, Hanford at Gonzaga Prep, both 6 p.m. District 8 3A: Kamiakin vs. Mt. Spokane at Albi Stadium, 6 p.m.; Shadle Park at Kennewick, 7. District 5/6/7 playoff: Toppenish at Clarkston, 7 p.m. District 6/7 crossover: Pullman at Othello, 7 p.m. Northeast 2B crossover: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Colfax, 6 p.m.; Liberty at Davenport, Asotin at Northwest Christian, both 7. NE 1B: Wellpinit at Northport, Curlew at Selkirk, Cusick at Springdale, all 7 p.m. Central Washington 1B: Soap Lake at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Reardan at Chewelah, Odessa at Entiat, all 7 p.m. Nonleague: North Central at Hermiston, 5 p.m.; Walla Walla at Central Valley, Newport at Cascade (Leavenworth), Riverside at Okanogan, West Valley at Selah, all 6 p.m.; Freeman at Chelan, East Valley (Yakima) at Cheney, Ephrata at East Valley, Wilbur-Creston at Republic, all 7.

Hockey

WHL: Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: Nelson at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, 7 p.m. Big Sky semifinals in Greeley, Colorado: Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State, 11 a.m.

Swimming

College women: Idaho, Air Force at Grand Canyon, noon; Washington State, Colorado State at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.; Gonzaga at Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis; Eastern Washington at UW UTR Invite.

College women: Eastern Washington at San Diego State Fall Classic.

Volleyball

College: Big Sky: Montana at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at George Fox, 7 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Treasure Valley, 5 p.m.; CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, 6.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.