Women’s college soccer: Eastern Washington advances to Big Sky semis with win over Portland State

Maddie Morgan scored a pair of goals and Eastern Washington pulled away in the second half to beat Portland State 3-0 Wednesday in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Greeley, Colorado.

After a scoreless first half, Sariah Keister got the third-seeded Eagles (10-7-2) on the board with a goal in the 55th minute for her team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Morgan scored in the 78th and 80th minutes to seal the win. She has four goals this season.

Kelsee Winston made five saves to earn the clean sheet for EWU, which will face No. 2 Sacramento State (11-1-6) in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.

BYU 3, Gonzaga 0: Elise Flake notched a goal and two assists, and the No. 4-ranked Cougars (17-0-1, 7-0-1 West Coast Conference) defeated the host Bulldogs (11-6-1, 4-3-1).

Jamie Shepherd opened the scoring for BYU in the 25th minute. Flake followed in the 36th, and Mikayla Colohan made it 3-0 in the 39th.

Flake leads the WCC with 17 goals this season. BYU and No. 1 Virginia are the lone unbeaten teams in women’s soccer.

Gonzaga concludes the regular season with a trip to Pacific on Saturday.