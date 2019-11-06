WIAA moves 2A volleyball state championship tournament to Central Washington University

By Mckenna Morin The (Longview) Daily News

LONGVIEW, Wash. – 2A volleyball state championships have been moved from Lacey, Washington to Ellensburg due to a scheduling conflict.

In an announcement Monday, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association made a late change to the tournament venue.

The competition runs Nov. 15-16 and will now be held at Central Washington University. It was originally scheduled at Saint Martin’s University, just under two hours away from Longview.

The tournament has been hosted there since 2015. According to WIAA, there was a scheduling conflict that forced the late change.

“The move to CWU was selected in an attempt to limit the amount of missed class time for student-participants playing in the State Championships and provide the best opportunity for parents and family to attend outside of the traditional work week,” the WIAA said in a statement.

There will be some changes to the championship schedule due to CWU having one less court than Saint Martin’s.

The first matches will start at 8 a.m., an hour earlier then the originally scheduled 9 a.m. The last matches on Nov. 15 are starting later, at 8:15 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

On Nov. 16, the championship match moved from last year’s time of 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.