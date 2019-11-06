SWX Home
Warriors center Kevon Looney out at least another 2 weeks

In this June 13, 2019 photo, Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney dribbles past Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the first half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney has been examined by specialists and has gone through a variety of tests for a nerve condition that has kept him out the last six games.

The Warriors said Wednesday that an update on Looney’s status would be provided in two weeks.

Looney missed the entire preseason because of a strained right hamstring then came back to start the season-opening 141-122 loss to the Clippers on Oct. 24. But he exited for the second half as a precaution with tightness in the hamstring.

He has recently been limited to controlled workouts with the training staff and didn’t travel with the team Tuesday to Houston, where the Warriors were set to begin a three-game road trip Wednesday night.

