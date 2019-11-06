Top 25 roundup: Cole Anthony leads No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame 76-65 in their opener Wednesday night.

With his father – former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony – in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants’ 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers. Anthony scored 15 points during a 29-13 second-half run that put the Tar Heels in control.

Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, and T.J. Gibbs added 19 for the Fighting Irish.

No. 11 Virginia 48, Syracuse 35

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points, Jay Huff added 11 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia shut down Syracuse.

The Cavaliers became the first NCAA champion to start the next season with a true road game since UCLA in 1967-68 at Purdue. The Cavaliers have a 12-game winning streak in ACC openers and are 11-0 in ACC openers under head coach Tony Bennett.

Elijah Hughes had 14 points for Syracuse.

No. 18 Ohio State 64, Cincinnati 56

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kyle Young had a career-high 14 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio State.

Young, a junior forward, made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and the Buckeyes rallied in the second half to spoil John Brannen’s Cincinnati coaching debut.

D.J. Carton added nine points and five rebounds for Ohio State, and Kaleb Wesson had eight points and 11 rebounds. Jarron Cumberland and Keith Williams each had 13 points for Cincinnati.

No. 21 Arizona 91, Northern Arizona 52

TUCSON, Ariz. – Zeke Nnaji scored 20 points in his college debut for Arizona.

Stone Gettings added 13 points and Nnaji hit 9 of 12 shots. The Wildcats led by 22 at halftime, shot 54% and had a 42-14 advantage in the paint.

Cameron Shelton led Northern Arizona with 17 points.

No. 23 Purdue 79, Green Bay 57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Graduate transfer Jahaad Proctor scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 to help Purdue beat Green Bay,

The Boilermakers have won seven straight season openers, 18 in a row at Mackey Arena and 20 consecutive home games against nonconference foes. Proctor spent the last two seasons at High Point.

Kameron Hankerson led the Phoenix with 15 points.